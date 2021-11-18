With just a few days remaining to the long awaited Ekyooto Ha Mpango festival, we look at some of the activities that will happen in Fort Portal from 25th to 28th November.

All roads lead to Fort Portal tourism City from the 25th to the 28th of November for the inaugural Ekyooto Ha Mpango festival.

The Ekyooto Ha Mpango festival, that is designed to become Africa’s premium cultural tourism festival, was launched by King Oyo Nyimba on the eve of his 26th Coronation Anniversary under the theme, “Experience Tooro and Harness the power of culture”.

During a presser held at Fairway Hotel, Kampala on Thursday, Tourism, Music, Culture, Fashion, Sports, and so much more were highlighted as major activities to happen at the festival.

The main event features include :-

Royal Tours as Royals from different Kingdoms visit key Tourism destinations in the region.

Business clinics from the 24th – 28th November, with a focus on Tourism and related businesses. The participants will learn from facilitators like Laura Kagame of TravelNeza, Amos Wekesa of Great Lakes Safaris, Owek. Joan Kantu of Let’s Go Travel, Justus Koojo of Ultimate Sports, Dennis Aguma of NASE-Africa, Jimmy Otim from Brac, Steve Williams of Kyaninga Lodge and Diary and Daniel Kigozi (Navio) of Navcorp and Zuri Model Farm.

Tourism and Cultural Trade Expo on the 25th and 26th November.

Ekyooto high level discussions on the 25th of November.

Royal Dinner Gala on the 26th of November with a fashion showcase by SKP featuring Mrs Uganda World Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai, Miss Elite Africa Judith Heard and Miss Uganda Earth Ahlam Ismail (Lamu).

Movie Premiere of ‘Rwenzori Mountains of the Moon’ documentary featuring Ms. Lilly Ajarova, Joshua Cheptegei and Golola Moses.

Sporting activities on the 27th of November, including a Boat Regatta, Adventure cycling and Marathon. These will not only entertain and keep participants fit but also showcase the beauty of natural geographic features in the region.

Virtual Music Concert on the 27th featuring leading artists from Tooro region and special guest artists including Janzi Band, Spice Diana, Aziz Azion, Beenie Gunter, Draei Bitsc, Pearl of Africa Stars, Ayesiga Muzamil, Kigambo Araali, Sagio Mhza, Carol Kay, Tony Blackman and more.

Inter- religious thanksgiving service and closing ceremony on the 28th of November.

CSR activities including the ‘Pet A Tree’ greening campaign, Save River Mpanga and ‘Clean Up Fort Portal’ campaign.

Owing to the prevalent pandemic, the festival will be live on NBS TV, with limited physical elements and major virtual features to ensure people from all over the world can take part in the festivities ahead of the Kingdom’s celebration of 200 years of existence next year.

Mr. Innocent Fred Ejolu – Partnerships, Innovation and Development Solutions SpecialistUnited Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Mr. Herman Olimi – DirectorTooro Tourism, Heritage & Cultural Board, Mr. James Mboijana – Development Officer Ministry Of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities attended the presser.

Mr. Aly Allibhai – CEO Talent Africa Group, Mrs. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai – Mrs. Uganda World, Mr. Golola Moses – Champion Kickboxer, and Joe Kigozi – Chief Strategy Officer at Next Media Services were also present.

Below are some of the photos: