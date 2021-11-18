Fans on social media took it upon themselves to ask where Precious Remmie had left her engagement ring when she appeared in public without it.

It is about two months now since Spark TV’s Precious Remmie and city businessman Raymond Bindeeba made their relationship official in October.

The couple held a Kukyala ceremony as Bindeeba visited Remmie’s family on 16th October, 2021 and have been planning their wedding.

Their fans, however, are not happy with how Precious Remmie is carrying herself around like a single woman.

Recently, she shared photos of herself on social media and her finger was free of the engagement ring which Raymond gifted her in October.

This forced fans into questioning where she had left it and why she was passing on mixed signals to her single followers and admirers.

Others also birthed the narrative that her relationship with Raymond might have gone sour and they split, hence ditching the engagement ring too.

Remmie, however, rubbished the breakup allegations by sharing photos of her hubby on Thursday with the caption, “You are my answered prayer. Mr. Bindeeba, Mr. Cocktail.”