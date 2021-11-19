Singer Bruno Kiggundu is calling upon fellow artistes and the Uganda Musicians Association to raise funds for treatment and welfare of ailing singer Oscar Byg Tym.
Oscar Byg Tym a.k.a Scar was part of the now defunct all boys music trio called Byg Tym. The group consisted of Oscar, Ray Signature “Kasenyanku”, and Larry Chary “Babandule”.
The group released a couple of bangers inckuding Sofia (feat. Rabadaba), Apple, Crush, Kigambo Kimu, among others.
In a story ran by Matooke Republic‘s Moses Abeka in November 2018, Oscar had been selling scrap to afford a living for six years.
Oscar revealed that money issues led to the collapse of the Byg Tym trio. “They started arguing over how to share money and the disagreement could not stop till the group fell apart,” reads the article.
It was also alleged that witchcraft played a big part in Oscar’s drastic lifestyle shift because, according to those who know him, he does not use drugs.
Currently, the ex-singer is ailing with a rotting leg. He sleeps in a makeshift stricture and is in dire need for financial assistance.
Upon landing on photos of the Oscar in a sorry state, Bruno K shared photos of him and asked his fellow artistes and fans to assist him financially.
I call upon the UGANDA MUSICIANS ASSOCIATION to help our fellow Artist Oscar Big Tym. Oscar used to sing with Ray signature and Larry Charry in a group called BYG Tym. He is in a very bad state asula mutundubali and one of his legs is rotting.
Tommorow am driving to namungona to look for Oscar coz talina simu wakunonya bunonya. Those who want to help you can send your contribution to +256704147404 i will personally hand that money to Oscar. Together we can uganda