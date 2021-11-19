Singer Bruno Kiggundu is calling upon fellow artistes and the Uganda Musicians Association to raise funds for treatment and welfare of ailing singer Oscar Byg Tym.

Oscar Byg Tym a.k.a Scar was part of the now defunct all boys music trio called Byg Tym. The group consisted of Oscar, Ray Signature “Kasenyanku”, and Larry Chary “Babandule”.

The group released a couple of bangers inckuding Sofia (feat. Rabadaba), Apple, Crush, Kigambo Kimu, among others.

Good Old Days: The Byg Tym crew: Oscar, Larry Chary, and Ray Signature

In a story ran by Matooke Republic‘s Moses Abeka in November 2018, Oscar had been selling scrap to afford a living for six years.

Oscar revealed that money issues led to the collapse of the Byg Tym trio. “They started arguing over how to share money and the disagreement could not stop till the group fell apart,” reads the article.

It was also alleged that witchcraft played a big part in Oscar’s drastic lifestyle shift because, according to those who know him, he does not use drugs.

Currently, the ex-singer is ailing with a rotting leg. He sleeps in a makeshift stricture and is in dire need for financial assistance.

Upon landing on photos of the Oscar in a sorry state, Bruno K shared photos of him and asked his fellow artistes and fans to assist him financially.