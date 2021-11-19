Singer Rachel Kiwanuka a.k.a Rachel K recently celebrated her 35th birthday and one of her fans sent her a cake straight from the United Kingdom.

Born 1st November, 1986 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rachel K has lived a good life of no regrets, showcasing her several talents and abilities.

The 35-year-old Ugandan singer has a considerably star-studded music catalogue and her achievements speak well of her music and fashion careers.

At the start of the month, the daughter to Ugandan music legend Halima Namakula thanked God for having blessed her with a gift of life.

Read Also: Halima Namakula’s heartwarming message to Rachel K as she turned 35

Her family and fans as well joined in the celebrations, littering social media with different congratulatory messages.

One who caught her attention in particular, however, is a secret fan who sent her cake ordered all the way from the U.K.

Rachel K, through Instagram, revealed how they had never met. She, however, acknowledged what a sweet surprise it was.

Let me tell you about this girl…on my birthday she sent me a cake that she ordered all the way from the UK! A surprise birthday cake. We never met. I called the cake shop and got her number messaged and thanked her. She was shocked cause she wanted to stay anonymous. But I HAD to thank her. She told me she was in UG for a bit and I finally got to meet & thank her in person!! Our energy & style was MATCHED!! Thank you for being such a dope sweet soul! and for being part of my special day miles away. Your amazing and a total gem. Rachel K

Sweet, innit?