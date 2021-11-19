Fast-rising dancehall singer Baza Baza has opened up about his music journey disclosing that he picked his inspiration from the so-called Uganda’s “Big Three” artists.

The Bantu Entertainment Africa singer who is currently enjoying massive airplay for his “Onina” banger noted that he has big respect for Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, and Jose Chameleone.

Having followed them for a while, Baza Baza took a few lessons from each of them, an art he is using to make his mark on the music scene.

He is beaming with confidence and is so ready to give artists of his generation a run for their money.

During an interview on NBS TV, Baza Baza revealed that the notes he took from the “Big Three” are going to see him last long in the music business.

He scoffed at those who think he might face a hard time to get another hit song that could follow up “Onina”.

Baza Baza said he is working under any pressure to impress the public because he knows he has the art on his fingertips being a songwriter, producer, and performer.

He started singing professionally in the evening of 2018 and early 2019. He believes that having a good management team is boubd to steer his career onto the right path.

He promises fireworks in his upcoming projects!