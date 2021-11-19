Former Amarula Family comedian and media personality Messe Bontwe, born Mpiire Nicolas, has called out different local artists and his long-term friend Amooti Omubalanguzi asking them to stop abusing drugs.

Messe Bontwe openly told Amooti to desist from using toxic substance because they make him lose his intelligence quotent.

He also advised noted how over chewing the said substances damages the teeth if used in the long run.

Read Also: Messe Bontwe pessimistic of Paper Daddy’s beer business success

He listed several other artists who use the toxic substances asking them to find ways of how they can quit the dangerous habit.

He mentioned King Saha, Grenade Official, Feffe Bussi, Red Banton, Fik Fameica, and Weasel warning that qbuse of these substances could damage their careers.

Messe Bontwe rubbished the thought that using drugs can instantly turn rising artistes into stars. He says that is not true.