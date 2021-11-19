Friday was about love and passion in different dimensions for the Nsimbi Music duo as it spent the day of the Infinity album release with the underprivileged kids in Katanga.

Nsimbi Music is an international award-winning duo formed by Ugandan hip-hop pioneer GNL Zamba and American world fusion artist Miriam Tamar.

On Friday, the duo released its latest 5-track album dubbed “Infinity”. They describe it as a celebration of Ugandan/East African consciousness.

The Ugandan- American cross-cultural duo, in a mission to create positive, uplifting art, used its promotion budget to buy foodstuffs for the Katanga communities.

“We spent the day in Katanga with Hope 4 Katanga Kids. We shared a meal, conversations, art and inspiration that brings hope,” Nsimbi revealed on Instagram.

Through social media, Nsimbi urged other people to emulate their example and share their love and blessings with the kids in such communities because it gives them hope.

NSIMBI is about positivity, humanity, community and impactful connection. So we cannot sing about compassion and then spend high budgets on press conferences and promotion while people go hungry in the urban streets of Kampala. We spent our music promotion budget on meals. You can share your love as well with these kids through their patron Jackson. Thanks. Nsimbi Music

Big hearts!