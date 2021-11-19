Nsimbi Music – a duo consisting of Miriam Tamar and GNL Zamba – officially released their 5-track album dubbed ‘Infinity’ on Friday 19th November, 2021.

Infinity EP is the newest release from Ugandan- American cross-cultural duo, Nsimbi, who are on a mission to create positive, uplifting art.

The Infinity Philosophy…

Infinity is a celebration of Ugandan/East African consciousness.

The sounds were recorded, mixed and mastered in East Africa which they refer to as “the birth place of humanity!”

“Life is a journey of personal discovery and whenever the message inscribed in our spirits gets blurry, the universe sends messengers to guide us through our blindness back to the source and show us what is really important,” Nsimbi Music reveals.

To elaborate on the spiritual philosophy that brought life to the 5 track Infinity EP, Nsimbi has this to say:

We are all here as individuals, with our own journey to follow, but it’s through human connection, shared humanity, community, love that we find meaning – when we love each other, our love transcends time, through generations, through friendships, through communities – we become infinite, as love is infinite. Nsimbi

INTERVIEW: Nsimbi Music on Infinity EP and ‘Mbaga’ success

The Tracks…

00. “Intro (Infinity)” – We are energy!

We are not here by accident, we travel our life journey as we attempt to reach our highest self.

01. “Rainfall”- The Element of water!

Life is cyclical, rain brings opportunities for growth, replenishment, absolution, and marks new beginnings.

The natural element of water allows us to plant new seeds spiritually and literally so we can reap in the harvest season. Water! We are guided by it’s flow!

02. “Essubi”- The Element of Fire!

When we lose our fire, we fall. In the depths of desperation, scarcity and depression many lose their joy and it is up to us to uplift them by connection, pouring love into their cup, raising their vibration and restoring hope and relighting the fire in their life.

03. “Mbaga”- The Element of Earth!

Grounded in love, our roots are so deep in this tradition and the bonds of our love transcend space and time.

It is the first single off Infinity. “Mbaga” is a Luganda word translated to mean “Wedding” or “Celebration”. It was released on 14th September, 2021.

04. “Timeless”- The Element or Air!

We are free like the wind, free to occupy every space and spread love to other people, our existence through this journey is exponential, eternal, infinite, as we spread love to other people, which is passed through space and generations in action, memory, energy!

Love is timeless. Love is pure energy. Love is infinite!

All Infinity EP tracks were recorded at African Bureau of Music and produced by Kuseim. Mixing and mastering were done by Theweezy. All songs were written and performed by Miriam & Ernest Nsimbi.

About Nsimbi

NSIMBI is a Ugandan – American international award-winning duo formed by Ugandan hip-hop pioneer GNL Zamba and American world fusion artist Miriam Tamar.

Building on the acoustic sounds and indigenous instruments of Africa, NSIMBI blends contemporary elements of “Lugaflow” hip-hop and spoken word with English/Western songwriting and vocals to merge the traditional with the modern.

Enjoy INFINITY!