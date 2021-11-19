Singer Prince Omar has been put on the spot by his ex-lover identified as Esther Nalubega over child neglect allegations.

Nalubega explains that she hooked up with Prince Omar through Facebook where they had good conversations for some time before they agreeed to meet.

The mother of two met Omar physically during the 2020 lockdown and she narrates that whenever she went to his home in Bunga, they enjoyed themselves in many ways that resulted into pregnancy.

When the singer got to learn about Nalubega’s pregnancy, he reportedly suggested that she aborts the baby.

Nalubega declined the suggestion, however. She reasons that at the time she opened up about the pregnancy, it was too old – at 8 months – to be aborted.

Read Also: Jovan Luzinda dares Prince Omar to a DNA test when Grace Khan gives birth

The teary Nalubega notes that she was deeply hurt when Prince Omar suggested that she aborts the baby she had carried in her womb for seven months.

She says that the singer stressed that he was not ready to take care of the child.

When Prince Omar was called twice by Nalubega during the interview she had with Sanyuka TV, he turned down the calls and declined to comment on the allegations.

Nalubega revealed that the baby was named Namukose Faridah and that she got the surname from the singer’s mother.

The only thing she wants from Prince Omar is to look after her child.