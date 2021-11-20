Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) interim president Cinderella Sanyu Munyonjo alias Cindy Sanyu was treated to a surprise bridal shower by her close friends and family members.

She was treated to the surprise party after being hoodwinked by her elder sister who lied to her that they were going to meet one of their friend’s uncle who has a big office in the government to contribute some money to her marital ceremonies that are scheduled for next month.

Cindy Sanyu first declined to fall for the idea and requested that the money be sent to her via mobile money but when she was well convinced that their friend’s uncle wants to see her personally, and hand over the money to her, she accepted to go.

On arrival at the venue where she was to meet their friend’s uncle, she was surprised to find a number of her friends dinned for a dinner that was celebrating her bridal shower.

The “Boom Party” singer got so excited and was left in disblief that her very close friends could go behind her back and throw her a party without her knowledge.

When asked why she didn’t hold a baby shower in the first place, she responded saying she hates baby showers deeply reasoning that some bad hearted people could attend the party with negative emotions.