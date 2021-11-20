Galaxy FM’s radio presenter deejay Nimrod, born Nabeeta Nimrod, who was arrested a week ago for flouting the presidential directives on curfew is now a free man after being released from jail on Friday 19th 2020.

DJ Nimrod was released from jail after spending a week behind bars with his workmate Ditach Sakalaman after being arrested from their boss’ bar 911 the past weekend.

The pair where subjected to community work at the court premises starting Monday 22nd November, 2021 for three hours each day for a full week.

Their boss Innocent Nahabwe was also present during the court session and openly cleared the air about his arrest saying his case was not similar to that of Dj Nimrod and the company.

Innocent Nahabwe stressed that he was arrested because he is the owner of the bar but he had just turned up to rescue Nimrod and his other stuff members who were arrested.