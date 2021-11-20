Youngster Felista Di Supastar, real name Nanyanzi Faith, is the latest celebrity to suffer the wrath of social media hackers.

The singer’s dad in a recent interview disclosed that his daughters YouTube channel was deleted by an unknown person from the streaming App.

He narrated that not only Felista’s YouTube channel was deleted but the social media hackers went ahead and took over the girls Facebook and Instagram accounts to which she often uses to connect with her fans while online.

Read Also: Bwotyo: Felista Di Superstar drops new visuals | VIDEO

While speaking to NBS TV UnCut show, Felista’s dad noted that they have tried each and every means to recovery the girls YouTube channel but their efforts have not yielded any friuts as the only option they have remained with is to create a new channel.

The two are feeling hurt after losing the account because it was at least paying them some money that had helped them servive during the lockdown.

For the case of Facebook and Instagram they doing all what is required to recover them since the hacker has not yet changed the pages names.