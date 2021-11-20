Helicopter Entertainment Crew boss Nicolas Mukalaazi alias Tip Swizzy is in line to face it rough after allegedly plagiarising songwriter and talent manager Paul Saaka’s song ‘Omulembe Omutebi’ that he wrote for Buddo Senior Secondary School.

The furious Paul Saaka threatened to drag Tip Swizzy to courts of law over plagiarising his artistic works without his permission saying he is unhappy with the singer’s act of playing with a huge song of such a magnitude.

Speaking to Bukedde TV, Paul Saaka explained that he wrote the song during Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II’s 2005 coronation ceremony, a song that he loved and appreciated very much to the extent that he invited the Buddo School choir to sing before him as he was ushering the Parliament of Buganda in Mengo that year.

Tip Swizzy’s act of plagiarizing his creative works left Paul Saaka bitter and pissed wondering why can’t the former quit doing music if he can not get more creative to come up with his own original compositions rather than doing damages to other people’s excellent artistic works.

Paul Saaka stressed that he has already contacted his lawyers to take legal actions against Tip Swizzy for playing in his content without his knowledge.

He later advised Tip Swizzy to either rush very fast and change the song so that it doesn’t flow in the rhythm of his song before being served with an intention to sue document.

Well, we wait to see how things unfold by the end of the start of next week as we will keep you posted.