As the quest of who is responsible for Grace Khan’s pregnancy continues, she has revealed how she no longer has interest in singer Prince Omar.

According to rumors, singer Prince Omar and Grace Khan have been lovers, dating secretly for a long while.

Their relationship is said to have birthed a pregnancy which Omar has heavily denied for several weeks now.

During her baby shower recently, a teary Grace Khan opened up on how the man responsible for her pregnancy denied responsibility.

She now, however, wants to move on, give birth, and concentrate on her music career as she takes care of her baby.

During a TV interview, the band singer insisted that she has already moved on from Prince Omar and is now being taken care of by someone with a good heart.

She also noted that the said person has even made her forget about her worries and she no longer has any interest in Prince Omar.

I have someone who is taking care of me and the pregnancy. He is so understanding to that extent and I am no longer interested in Prince Omar. Grace Khan

Despite not revealing who the father of her baby is, Grace Khan is also confident that at one point, the truth will come out on who is responding for her pregnancy.

“The truth will always come out and it never takes long,” she added.

In her recent photos, Grace is seen with a mysterious man who is allegedly the one wiping her tears away as she awaits to give birth.

We wish her a safe pregnancy and delivery!