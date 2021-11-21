In a fundraiser that was started on Friday to get singer Oscar Byg Tym’s life back on track, Pallaso donated Ugx1m for the good cause.

Oscar Byg Tym a.k.a Scar was a singer with the Byg Tym Crew which consisted of himself, Larry Chary, and Ray Signature.

His fall is attributed to many factors including the group’s collapse which is said to have originated from money issues.

Witchcraft is also heavily mentioned in his narration and for the past over five years, the singer has been collecting and selling scrap for survival.

Read Also: Bruno K starts fundraiser for ailing singer Oscar Byg Tym

Having landed on his sorrowful story, fellow singer Bruno Kiggundu a.k.a Bruno K called upon fellow artistes to unite and raise funds for the ailing singer.

According to Bruno, Oscar’s livelihood is a mess and he is also struggling with some illnesses and an injured leg that is rotting away.

A few entertainers have already responded to Bruno K’s call including Pallaso who forked out Shs1m for the good cause.

Bruno thanked Pallaso for having stood with Oscar and called upon others to follow suit.

Oscar has already been checked into hospital and is receiving teatment.