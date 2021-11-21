Pastor Andrew Jjengo has opened up on the existing family pressure to sell his late father Pastor Augustine Yiga’s property including the Kawaala church and ABS TV.

At the start of the month, Pastor Andrew Jjengo was dragged to court by his late father’s wife over child neglect.

He spent a night in the coolers for failing to fulfill his promise of facilitating his siblings with Shs100k per week, an agreement he made with his step mother when his father died.

When Pastor Yiga Abizayo died in October 2020, Jjengo (23) was made the heir and in charge of his properties and other responsibilities.

A family meeting held last week to dicuss the child neglect accusations among other issues seemed to have birthed suggestions of selling the late Yiga’s property.

Speaking to a local online publisher Boom.ug, pastor Jjengo revealed that there is pressure indeed from family members asking him to sell the Kawaala-based Revival church and Abizayo Broadcasting Services (ABS) Television.

He, however, maintained that he has no interest in selling the mentioned properties or any other that belonged to his late father.

He is quoted to have said that the church belongs to the people and that the family issues can be solved without having to sell those properties because they are being well-managed.