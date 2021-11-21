Bantu Entertainment Africa reggae, ragga, and dancehall singer Ayire Sadam, popularly known as Vyper Ranking, has released the action-packed visuals for his latest jam dubbed “Controller“.

Controller is a love song. Vyper Ranking kicks off the jam expressing how he is addicted to the love of his life and that he is fed up of gold-diggers.

He goes on to express his feelings for his loved one noting that he sometimes he loses sleep whenever he doesn’t get to see her.

He also vows to follow her wherever she will go and provide her protection because she controls his life in a way he seems not to understand.

In the mid tempo jam, Vyper Ranking continues to show the world that his dancehall juices are still fresh and flowing with more in store.

The song was written by Vyper Ranking himself and produced by Enox at M Town Records whereas the video was shot and directed by Visan Magic.

Take a look at the cinematic video below: