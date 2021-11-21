Zex Bilangilangi acquired a new UBE series Altezza at the start of November but he is already considering selling it over its high fuel consumption.

Upon buying himself his very first car, Firebase singer Zex Bilangilangi, real name Taddeo Mayega, bragged about how it was high time he stopped asking for lifts.

His car was then “blessed” by Zex’s mentor Bobi Wine who took it for its first spin through the city before congratulating the Magazine singer upon his new possession.

Read Also: Bobi Wine blesses Zex Bilangilangi’s new ride

It is not a month yet since he has had it but Zex is already considering trading it off to buy another car which does not consume too much fuel.

During a recent TV interview, the singer revealed that fueling the car has been really costly thus far and he could be looking for other options.

Despite having quite a good start to his professional music career, with several hit songs to his name already, Zex has not been lucky enough to transform the hits songs into cash since concerts are still under lockdown.

Understandably, there is a public concern in Uganda about the rising fuel prices. He cannot be blamed for his honesty, can he?