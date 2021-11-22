Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo, real name Edrisah Musuuza, continues to fill up his trophy cabinet with yet another win at the 2021 AFRIMA Awards.

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMAs) are awards that aim at celebrating the rich musical heritage across the African continent.

Seven Ugandans including Kenzo, Rema, Spice, Afrie, Shivanah, B2C, Bebe Cool were nominated at 2021 AFRIMAs.

On Sunday 21st November, 2021, the awards were held at Eko Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria where an entourage of African acts converged.

At the end of the red carpet event, Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo had been announced the winner in the category of Best Male Artist in Eastern Africa.

Kenzo’s hit song “Weekend” enabled him to beat other top acts in the category to the award including; Diamond Platnumz, Sauti Sol, Ali Kiba, Harmonize, among others.

Eddy Kenzo thanked his fans from across the world for always supporting his music career and voting for him in the awards.

He also congratulated fellow Ugandan artistes; Spice Diana and B2C Entertainment who were also nominated in the Awards.

Congratulations Eddy!