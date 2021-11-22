On December 19th, 2021, the Buzz Teenz Awards 2021 will be streamed live online but we look at the list of nominees.

The BTAs aim at recognising outstanding public figures in different categories. They are a voice for Uganda’s youths and both nominations and voting are limited to youths aged 20 and younger.

This year, Azawi and Fik Fameica lead with six and five nominations respectively in Uganda’s longest running awards on the list that has been released today.

The Teenz Artist of the Year category is the most contested for and will be hotly contested between Liam Voice, Azawi, Fik Fameica and Pallaso.

Azawi

Below is the full list if nominees in the Buzz Teenz Awards 2021:

Teenz Artist of the Year

Liam Voice

Fik Fameica

Azawi

Pallaso

Teenz Male Artist

Zex Bilangilangi

Fik Fameica

Liam Voice

Pallaso

Teenz Female Artist

Pia Pounds

Azawi

Sheebah

Spice Diana

Teenz Hottest Song Writer

An-Known

Azawi

Daddy Andre

Mudra

Teenz Nxt Big Thing

ABC Gang

DJ El Nicho

Cyza Musiq

Brennan Baby

Teenz Breakout Artist

Liam Voice

Aroma

Zulitumz

An-Known

Teenz Hottest Song of the Year

Boy Fire – Selector Jef ft Sheebah

Slow Dancing – Azawi

Lock – Fik Fameica

Thank God – Vinka

Teenz Flyest Video

Yola – B2C & Aroma

My Year – Azawi

Lock – Fik Fameica

Thank God – Vinka

Slow Dancing – Azawi

Teenz Hottest Collabo

Ready – Spice Diana Ft Fik Fameica

Yola – Aroma Ft B2C

Abeggume – DJ Ali Breezy Eezzy

Banange – Ykee Benda Ft Lydia Jazmine

Boy Fire – Selector Jef ft Sheebah

Teenz Gospel Song

Thank God – Vinka

Mbeera – Levixone ft Grace Morgan

Katonda – Pastor Wilson Bugembe

Tujja Kuwona – Coopy Bly ft Pastor Wilson Bugembe

Teenz Hottest TikToker

Vivian Gold

Brennan Baby

Mikey Seems 2 funny

October Fairy

Teenz Hottest Radio Station

XFM

Galaxy FM

NXT Radio

Capital FM

Teenz Hottest Radio Program

Evening Rush – Galaxy FM

Xplosion – XFM

NXT Brunch – NXT Radio

Mid-Morning – Galaxy FM

Teenz TV Station

STV

NTV

NBS TV

Magic 1 TV

Teenz Hottest TV Personality

MC Ollo

Douglas Lwanga

Lynda Ddane

Crysto Panda

Teenz TV Show

NTV Dance Party

NBS After 5

NBS Katch Up

NTV The Beat

Teenz Fashion Star

Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi

Spice Diana

Fik Fameica

Lydia Jazmine

Teenz Hottest DJ

DJ Ali Breezy

DJ Roja and Slick Stuart

VJ Baby Love

D Jay Denno

DVJ Mercy Pro

Teenz Hottest Audio Producer

Artin Pro

Nessim

Bomba

Kuseim

Teenz TikTok Sound of the year

Omwoyo – Liam Voice

Thank God – Vinka

Omwana Wabandi – Daddy Andre

Slow Dancing – Azawi

Teenz Cultural Icon by Reach A Hand Uganda

Nutty Neithan

Cleoptra Koheirwe

Ronnie Mcvex

Naava Grey

Congratulations to all the nominees and good luck!