On December 19th, 2021, the Buzz Teenz Awards 2021 will be streamed live online but we look at the list of nominees.
The BTAs aim at recognising outstanding public figures in different categories. They are a voice for Uganda’s youths and both nominations and voting are limited to youths aged 20 and younger.
This year, Azawi and Fik Fameica lead with six and five nominations respectively in Uganda’s longest running awards on the list that has been released today.
The Teenz Artist of the Year category is the most contested for and will be hotly contested between Liam Voice, Azawi, Fik Fameica and Pallaso.
Below is the full list if nominees in the Buzz Teenz Awards 2021:
Teenz Artist of the Year
- Liam Voice
- Fik Fameica
- Azawi
- Pallaso
Teenz Male Artist
- Zex Bilangilangi
- Fik Fameica
- Liam Voice
- Pallaso
Teenz Female Artist
- Pia Pounds
- Azawi
- Sheebah
- Spice Diana
Teenz Hottest Song Writer
- An-Known
- Azawi
- Daddy Andre
- Mudra
Teenz Nxt Big Thing
- ABC Gang
- DJ El Nicho
- Cyza Musiq
- Brennan Baby
Teenz Breakout Artist
- Liam Voice
- Aroma
- Zulitumz
- An-Known
Teenz Hottest Song of the Year
- Boy Fire – Selector Jef ft Sheebah
- Slow Dancing – Azawi
- Lock – Fik Fameica
- Thank God – Vinka
Teenz Flyest Video
- Yola – B2C & Aroma
- My Year – Azawi
- Lock – Fik Fameica
- Thank God – Vinka
- Slow Dancing – Azawi
Teenz Hottest Collabo
- Ready – Spice Diana Ft Fik Fameica
- Yola – Aroma Ft B2C
- Abeggume – DJ Ali Breezy Eezzy
- Banange – Ykee Benda Ft Lydia Jazmine
- Boy Fire – Selector Jef ft Sheebah
Teenz Gospel Song
- Thank God – Vinka
- Mbeera – Levixone ft Grace Morgan
- Katonda – Pastor Wilson Bugembe
- Tujja Kuwona – Coopy Bly ft Pastor Wilson Bugembe
Teenz Hottest TikToker
- Vivian Gold
- Brennan Baby
- Mikey Seems 2 funny
- October Fairy
Teenz Hottest Radio Station
- XFM
- Galaxy FM
- NXT Radio
- Capital FM
Teenz Hottest Radio Program
- Evening Rush – Galaxy FM
- Xplosion – XFM
- NXT Brunch – NXT Radio
- Mid-Morning – Galaxy FM
Teenz TV Station
- STV
- NTV
- NBS TV
- Magic 1 TV
Teenz Hottest TV Personality
- MC Ollo
- Douglas Lwanga
- Lynda Ddane
- Crysto Panda
Teenz TV Show
- NTV Dance Party
- NBS After 5
- NBS Katch Up
- NTV The Beat
Teenz Fashion Star
- Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi
- Spice Diana
- Fik Fameica
- Lydia Jazmine
Teenz Hottest DJ
- DJ Ali Breezy
- DJ Roja and Slick Stuart
- VJ Baby Love
- D Jay Denno
- DVJ Mercy Pro
Teenz Hottest Audio Producer
- Artin Pro
- Nessim
- Bomba
- Kuseim
Teenz TikTok Sound of the year
- Omwoyo – Liam Voice
- Thank God – Vinka
- Omwana Wabandi – Daddy Andre
- Slow Dancing – Azawi
Teenz Cultural Icon by Reach A Hand Uganda
- Nutty Neithan
- Cleoptra Koheirwe
- Ronnie Mcvex
- Naava Grey
Congratulations to all the nominees and good luck!