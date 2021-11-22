Ugandan fashion designer Kaijuka Abbas walked away with the award of ‘Best Fashion Brand in Africa’ award at the African Fashion Designer Awards 2021.

The African Fashion Designer Awards is a platform that aims at recognising creative fashion designers and enthusiasts around Africa.

Themed “Iconic Hall Of Fame”, the 4th edition of the awards that happen in Nigeria took place at City Park, Abuja on 19th November, 2021.

The glamorous red carpet event featured exhibitions, runway showcases, cocktail and ballet plus the anticipated awards gala night.

Read Also: Ugandan designer Kaijuka Abbas wins top African award in Nigeria

Uganda was well represented by the talented Kaijuka Abbas whose brand Kais Divo Collection was named “The Best Fashion Brand in Africa”.

The elated Kaijuka shared the good news as he thanked his friends, fans and followers on social media for supporting and voting for him.

We bagged another one! I can’t thank you enough; each and everyone of you who took the time to vote for me and make this a reality! Thank you African Fashion Awards, Nigeria for honouring me with the ‘Award of best fashion Brand In Africa last night’. This wouldn’t be a reality without my clients, and everybody who has made an effort to support, endorse and approve this brand! My heart is full! Kaijuka Abbas

He adds the accolade to his trophies cabinet which features several other local and international awards. Congratulations Abbas!