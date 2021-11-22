Ugandan socialite Nalongo Don Zella again exposes Precious Remmie’s hubby Raymond Bindeeba whom she claims is shooting his shots at her on social media.

When Raymond Bindeeba proposed to Precious Remmie on 11th October, 2021, several netizens warned her saying Raymond has some dirt from the past.

Others claimed he is a womaniser and has often hit at them including Don Zella (36) who went on to reveal how Raymond met her, begging for sex years ago while in the disapora.

Whatever was said, however, seemed to fly over the Spark TV presenter’s head as she maintained that she is not in love with Raymond because of his past but the future which they are to build together.

Read Also: Don’t marry Raymond, he just wants fame – Don Zella warns Precious Remmie

In following days, Raymond and Remmie held a glamorous Kukyala ceremony as the former visited the latter’s parents’ home to make their affair official.

They have since publicly displayed affection for each other and Remmie believes Raymond is the “Cocktail” she will forever desire to have.

Apparently, Don Zella claims Raymond is still hitting at her. Over the weekend, the controversial socialite shared screenshots showing how he sent her a friend request on Facebook.

She wrote saying that it is not even a month yet since she warned Remmie about her lover’s wandering eyes but he is already sending her requests and texts in her inbox.

Mubulamu bwensi Eno wewalanga nnyoo nyoo nyoo okuswala I told you muna kumpita nabbii nemuwakana ndowoza friend request muzilaba imagine not even a month ki bulay kinyuma munagamba edit go check yourself mwanvuma now wait for inbox and I warned you now cocktail anonya ki in my inbox sending me friend request 7 hrs ago nze siwayiliza ate sisala bigambo. Don Zella

Despite several netizens accusing Don Zella of creating fake accounts to start drama, the mother of three maintains that it is Raymond who is shooting his shots at her.

Check out the screenshots below: