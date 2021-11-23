In less than a month, Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo will be walking down the aisle with her lover Prynce Joel Okuyo to live happily ever after.

The two longtime lovebirds who only made their relationship known to the public in 2020, are ready to tie the knot to become husband and wife.

Last week, Cindy was treated to a surprise bridal shower which was attended by close friends and family members.

For a couple of weeks, it has been reported that wedding meetings have been going on attended by family members and close friends.

Cindy has now decided to seek support from her fans by inviting them for the last wedding meeting slated for this Saturday at Fusion Auto Spa, Munyonyo.

So we’re having our last wedding meeting this Saturday at Fusion-autospa Munyonyo. This is only for my actual fans and friends who wanna render support in any way. See y’all. Cindy Sanyu

Cindy’s fans who categorise themselves as ‘Cindycates’ have always responded when she has called upon them.

According to her post, the wedding only has twenty days to go which means it is slated for the last week of December.

We wish the couple well as they gear up towards their big day!