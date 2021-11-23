On Monday 22nd November, 2021, local singer Grace Namuwulya, commonly known as Grace Khan, penned an emotional message as she added another year to her age.

Through her social media, the band singer revealed how she is grateful and proud of the sweet young woman she has turned into over the years.

In the emotional post shared on her platforms, Grace Khan admitted that it has been “a crazy amazing” year thus far.

Grace, the talent behind songs like Njakufa Naye, Boogela, Silent, Nenoonya, among others, is currently heavy with child.

At a baby shower held last week, she continued to hide who the baby father to her inborn baby is but noted how the truth will eventually come out.

Despite the past hardships in life, Grace Khan is ready to love herself even more in this new age and she cannot wait to see the person she will be as a mother.

Below is her message in full:

LORD I AM SO GREATFUL I JUST ADDED A YEAR, TODAY I PRAY FOR MORE BLESSINGS. Happy Birthday to me! I can’t believe I’m now plus one year. I have grown so fast. I think back to my childhood and it feels like yesterday, I am so proud of the sweet young woman I have become and I’m so grateful for this jouney. Thank you God I have made it to this special day. What a crazy, amazing year this has been. Watching my self in a lot of stuff and still standing…aww it was just time & God. Thank you for the guidence, the love, passionate and most importantly, kindness. The world is truly my oyster and I can’t wait to see my dear self in a new year. I’m so lucky to have my dear self. May this be the best year. I LOVE YOU! Grace Khan

Belated happy birthday Grace!