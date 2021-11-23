Over the weekend, singer Dan Flavor stunned his long-term Rwandan girlfriend identified as Christine when he proposed to her amid a planned police arrest besides the road as he picked her from Entebbe Airport.

Christine had gone to Rwanda to check on her parents but Flavor had plans of a proposal to make their relationship official and he wanted it to be memorable.

Before Christine’s return, Dan Flavor created an atmosphere of a misunderstanding to paint a picture of a sure break up.

The two were not on good talking terms and their ship seemed to have been destined for a deep sink – but it was all to the singer’s play.

This forced Christine to even seek help and counselling from her pastors in Rwanda who might have advised her to end the affair.

Read Also: NTV’s Raymond Mujuni proposes to workmate Rita Kanya

Coming back to Kampala, Christine had already made up her mind to ditch the relationship but before they even reached home, she was hit with the surprise.

Her boyfie Dan Flavor went down on one knee and proposed to her amid her close friends, journalists, and police officers who had played their roles in the act to perfection.

While speaking to Bukedde TV, Flavor disclosed that everything was planned; from creating a bad relationship that forced Chrisitne to think about ending the affair, to the surprise proposal that left her quite shocked.

Christine noted that she had returned to officially end their affair as she could not stand a complicated despite the two being blessed with a 4-year-old son Jayden.

The pair have so far been dating for six years although they have had ups and downs in their affair.

We congratulate the couple on taking another step in their love life. They are also reportedly planning to hold maritial ceremonies soon.