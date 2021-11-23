Just a day after the Buzz Teenz Awards (BTAs) 2021 released the nominations list, singer Mudra has asked not to be nominated as he is not ready yet.

Mudra Di Viral, real name Alfa Sebunya, has been a Dancehall sensation for the past two years with a couple of his songs dominating the airwaves.

His bangers including Gwe Amanyi, Muyayu, Kimuli, among others have won him several fans from across the world.

He is currently in South Africa where he is set to perform together with Karole Kasita and Daddy Andre.

Despite having such a good past two years musically, Mudra was only nominated in the Teenz Hottest Songwriter category in the BTAs that will happen in December.

Upon learning about the nomination, Mudra rushed to his social media platforms where he asked not to be nominated in the Buzz awards.

He said that he did not want to be nominated because he is not ready yet. Critics, however, believe that he felt cheated and he deserves more nods.

When we were deh #KimuliKyange still trends n I don’t wanna be nominated for buzz. Nuh ready yet. Mudra

Mudra is not the first Ugandan artistes to snub local awards after the likes of Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Chameleone who have done the same in previous years.

Fik Fameica and Azawi received the most nominations in the BTAs 2021 with 5 and 6 respectively. Vinka also was nominated 4 times.

The other nominated artistes have appreciated their respective nominations and have already started rallying their fans to vote for them.

