Traditional herbalist Sophia Namutebi alias Mama Fiina was blessed with a brand new ride – a Toyota Rav4 new model – as she turned a year older over the weekend.

The vehicle was gifted to her by one of her old clients who resides in London identified as Nakimuli Jane on her surprise birthday party that was organised by close friends and family members.

Nakimuli gifted Maama Fiina with the ride as a way of thanking and appreciating her for enabling her and others stabilise in their marriages.

Read Also: Mama Fiina reveals why Pastor Manjeri and husband broke-up

Mama Fiina is known for being a good-hearted woman who has always bailed out struggling individuals differently.

Belated happy birthday Mama Fiina!