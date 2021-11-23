Uganda musician Barbara Mirembe, popularly known as Babaritah, has launched her own beverage line onto the East African market.

Known notably for her sweet vocals, deep lyrics, playful character, and head turning fashion, Babaritah is a brand on her own.

In recent years, however, her music has been scarce to land on and that goes for several other Ugandan artistes who, since March 2020, have fought hard to survive in the lockdown.

One by one, several stakeholders in the entertainment industry have had to channel their creativity, time, and finances into other investments to survive.

Babaritah seems to have discovered her inner entrepreneur skills and ventured into beverage production.

The Katijjo singer collaborated with like-minded business partners to develop a project that will not only benefit her but also employ fellow youth and support Ugandan farmers through value chain development.

Her drink is made with pineapples and ginger, which are natural ingredients that quench your thirst while boosting the immunity – a healthy aspect in these Covid-19 times.

Babaritah and her business partners aim at providing employment to the youth and a market for local farmers whilst protecting the environment.

Babaritah’s new drink was officially unveiled in glamorous ceremony that went down at the company headquarters in Kyaliwajala, Kira Municipality over the weekend.

The launch was attended by fellow celebrities, friends, distinguished guests, and the press.

Not a bad venture for an artiste, is it? Congratulations Babaritah!