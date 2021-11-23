Singer Winnie Nakanwangi alias Winnie Nwagi has vehemently stung individuals who always talk negatively about her daughter whenever she posts her.

The “Musawo” singer described individuals with such mindests as “barren and dejected” saying they are suffering emotional distress of failure to give birth and rejection by men.

She then poured out sweet praise to her daughter by letting everyone know how she is so intelliegent, talented, and beautiful.

Nwagi further asked God for more life so that she can be able to see her daughter give birth to her grand children.

She also promised that she will keep sharing updates about her sweet child as she steadily grows up.

I no longer care about people who attack and talk negative about my daughter whenever I post her. Most of them are barren and have their own hate and stress. Some people might be there struggling to give birth when all men dejected them. You know, such kind of stress. One thing I know is that I have a very beautiful daughter, intelliegent, and talented. The one thing that you have to keep on doing is to follow me as I will be updating about her progress in whatever she does. I just pray to God to grant us more life so that I be able to see her give birth to my grand children. Winnie Nwagi

While speaking to Bukedde TV, Nwagi also expressed her dismay about journalists who went to her father’s home and conducted an interview with him.

She saud that she is not pleased with such interviews because some people might start making fun of him which she hates.