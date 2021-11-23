Self-styled King Of The East, Pallaso, real name Pius Mayanja, donated UGX7.5m to the Triplets Ghetto Kids on Monday.

When Pallaso jumped onto the Davido trend of asking his fans to donate money to him last week, he received massive backlash from netizens.

Pallaso said that he needed UGX100m to help rescue his car, a Range Rover, from the Uganda Revenue Authority.

A few of his faithful fans, including his father Gerald Mayanja, sent money to the tune of over UGX5.4m to the mobile money numbers he shared on his social media pages.

Of the UGX5.4m, the Team Good Music singer forked out UGX1m over the weekend and donated it to ailing singer Oscar Byg Tym.

On Monday, Pallaso topped up the remaining money, visited the Triplets Ghetto Kids (TGK) at their home and donated UGX7.5m to them.

The elated TGK shared videos and photos on their social media pages and acknowledged receiving the money from the celebrated singer.

Your donation made us feel so special. Your kindness is incredible. You have a wonderful, selfless personality. You are a fantastic fan friend and person; we are glad you are in our lives . Thank you so much for everything you do Pallaso. May the almighty bless you more and more. Triplets Ghetto Kids

Well done Pallaso!