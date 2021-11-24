Popular socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black has put a halt on doing media interviews as she plans to launch her own YouTube channel.

The name Bad Black has over the years turned into a brand which not only attracts controversy but numbers and engagement.

The 31-year-old has, however, not used it to her advantage especially to turn those numbers into something of significance.

For long, Bad Black has only settled for Snapchat as her main social media platform where she informs the public about her life.

She also uses the largely followed Snapchat account to influence for different products, brands, and companies and she is paid handsomely for that.

The controversial socialite has always had her personal Facebook account but has never opened a page in fear of being impersonated.

She has also not been a fan of Instagram, TikTok and Twitter until recently when she decided to join the platforms to expand her reach.

Now, Bad Black is heading to YouTube. She is in plans of opening up her own YouTube channel where she will be sharing more about her life.

The mother of four revealed this through her Facebook account where she also noted that henceforth, she will not be doing any TV interviews.

I have made up my mind to open up a YouTube channel Reality talks. It will be fun and I know you will like the content Life of Badblack. Very soon I will update you. That means no more interviews, everything will be on my channel. Bad Black

We cannot wait to see what kind of content will be shared on her channel but we can be certain, there will be a lot of controversy.

Fingers crossed!