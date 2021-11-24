Singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo publicly disclosed how Grace Khan is not in the league of women that he would date.

Weasel Manizo made the statement after a fan claimed that he is responsible for Grace Khan’s pregnancy.

To distance himself from the allegations, Weasel Manizo stressed how all her baby mamas are far better than Grace Khan.

Look at all my baby mommaz, she is not in the league of extra ordinary women. Weasel Manizo

During her baby shower, Grace Khan revealed that the person responsible for her unborn babby denied the pregnancy.