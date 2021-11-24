There was drama at Fairway hotel as singer Halima Namakula furiously attacked Phina Mugerwa for spreading false accusations about her to Gen. Elly Kayanja.

The drama started when Halima Namakula went to Fairway hotel to conduct her personal businesses.

Upon arrival, she saw a couple of her friends who had turned up to attend General Elly Kayanja’s birthday celebrations.

She then went on to have a light chat with them before being invited to join them inside where the B.D celebrations were taking place.

The party went on as planned until when Gen. Kayanja shortly stepped out to ease himself.

It is reported that Halima used the moment to furiously attack Phina Mugerwa, grilling her on why she always feeds Gen. Kayanja with false allegations about her.

In the due process, Halima allegedly poked her finger at Phina and pushed her head whilst warning her to stop spreading false allegations about her and other colleagues.

Based on the witness who was at the venue, Phina was left with tears rolling down her cheeks and she ran to events promoter Balunya and Gen. Kayanja while crying.

It is said that Halima had vowed to teach Phina an unforgettable lesson had she tried to do anything in that moment.

Watch the video below: