Outspoken blogger Tusubira Ibrahim a.k.a Isma Olaxess has been granted bail following charges of inciting violence and sectarianism.

On Tuesday, Isama Olaxess was arrested and dragged to court after a video made rounds online where he was heard and seen to be inciting the general public to commit terrorism following two bomb blasts last week.

The other charge he is facing is promoting sectarianism which is against the law. He committed the offense through a published video on his social media platforms.

Based on the charge sheet which we came across, Isma’s utterances were found likely to promote hostility and ill feelings among the public.

While appearing in court today, he was granted bail.