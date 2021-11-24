Kansai Plascon Uganda launched the 10th Edition “Paint & Win” Colours of Celebration 10 week promotion on Friday, 1st October 2021 ending Sunday, 12th December, 2021.

On the weekend of Saturday 13th November, 2021 Plascon had the 6th winners of the ongoing Paint & Win promotion.

It was a heartwarming moment to find out the winner of the motorbike was a lady, Ms. Evans Amara Muzunduki from Fort Portal.

The Plascon Paint & Win Week 7 winners smile after receiving their wins

She was so shocked and excited that she was speechless not believing her luck.

Ms. Muzunduki said, “Glory to the Mighty God. I am humbled. I had no idea I would win this motorbike. I took a taxi from Fort Portal this morning and look at me going back with a motorbike.”

Ms. Evans walked off with 1,000,000/= and her motorbike.

On the weekend of Saturday 21st November, 2021 the lucky winner of the 7th Paint & Win draw Home Makeover was Mr. Paul Okello, a Police Officer with Counter Terrorism who bought his paint from Ntinda Hardware World.

He says he got the call from Mr. Daniel Kayongo – Brand Manager, Plascon but was very doubtful he believed these were bafele since many people keep getting conned.

Mr. Paul Okello – the winner of the Home Makover – is a Police Officer with Counter terrorism

So he asked his friend to escort him to the Plascon Head Office on 2nd Street to ensure this was real!

“As you can all see, I am here standing here having won my 1,000,000/=”, he said. In addition, his home in Lira is going to be painted by Plascon.

Mr Narva Shasank from Jinja was excited to go home with 1,400,000/=. To date he is the biggest buyer. To date, he had bought paint worth 30,000,000/=

How you can be part of the draw

Buy Plascon paint worth UGX 100,000 or more.

or more. Get a voucher and SMS the code to 7197 and stand a chance to win UGX 1,000,000 every day .

. Instant prizes include airtime and pens and during the activations, t-shirts, caps, keyrings, drawstring bags and umbrellas are given out.

Daily winners get a chance to compete for a motorbike or a home paint makeover through the weekly TV engagements.

About Kansai Plascon Uganda

Kansai Plascon Uganda is the biggest paint company, following the acquisition of Sadolin Paints (U) Ltd in August 2017.

It is a subsidiary of Kansai Paint, Japan, a top ten Global Coatings company.

Plascon leads the Uganda paint industry through constant innovation, unmatched product range, product quality and countrywide distribution.

In Uganda and East Africa, Plascon is also building a reputation as an industry leader in product innovation and colour solutions for our consumers.