Singer Winnie Nwagi’s ex-boyfriend Joshua Czar’bu, a.ka. General Czar’bu and the mother of his son Anneliese Harlander said their vows over the weekend.

Czar’bu is an Singer, Songwriter, Guitarist, Scriptwriter, Percussionist, and Entrepreneur with a a Bachelor of Commerce (Business Information Systems) from Sikim Manipal University, Delhi – India.

The 35-year-old artiste is widely known in the entertainment circles as singer Winnie Nwagi’s ex-boyfriend.

His relationship with the Swangz Avenue singer ended in 2017 on a bad note with infidelity, domestic violence, among other things playing key role.

Read Also: Singer Winnie Nwagi Breaks Up With Lover After a Nasty Brawl

Czar’bu moved on and found himself another lover, Anneliese Harlander, who turned into the mother of his child and now his soulmate.

The two lovers are blessed with a handle 1-year-old son named Shiloh and have been dating for a while now.

On 28th October, 2021, Czar’bu and Anneliese had a civil wedding which was attended by close family while abroad.

Over the weekend, they held a more open wedding ceremony in Jinja which was attended by other family members and friends to witness them say their vows.

We have a few photos below:







Congratulations to the couple!