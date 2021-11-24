Many music fans were not having any of it when Cindy Sanyu publicly asked her fans to attend her wedding meeting and contribute to the wedding.

On Tuesday, Uganda Musicians Association president Cindy Sanyu, through social media, invited her fans to her final wedding meeting.

She wants her ardent fans to contribute to her December wedding with Prynce Joel Okuyo in the last meeting which will happen at Fusion Auto Spa, Munyonyo on Saturday.

A few of her fans and critics, however, are not willing to support her in anyway and it is because of the statements she made during the first lockdown.

Read Also: Cindy Sanyu seeks support from fans, invites them to last wedding meeting

As soon as Cindy shared the public invitation on her social media, a section of her critics arose, all guns blazing, and reminded her of the arrogant statements.

It should be remembered that in April 2020, the singer’s fans asked her to donate some of the profit she got from her successful Boom Party concert to the Covid-19 food relief.

Her reply was, “It is the responsibility of the govt and your food is with your RDC. Bambi don’t starve on my page for nothing.”

That seems not to have settled well with a section of netizens who decided to bring back the memories as the heavily pregnant Cindy seeks for support from the same fans.

Below are some of the reactions we came across on Facebook:

In the past, Cindy’s fans have always responded well when she has called upon them and we shall be letting you know how Saturday’s meeting will unfold.