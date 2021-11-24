NBS TV’s UnCut show presenter Zahara Totto has savagely attacked a mother identified as Rolin Phlesh who dumped and neglected her child at a tender age, only to resurface when he turned 3-years-old.

Zahara had no kind words for the boy’s mother as she accused her of being a lazy mother who failed to take good care of her child when the he was still young.

Zahara warned Rolin Phlesh never to get close to him or else she risks being dragged to Luzira prison over child neglect.

The unhappy Totto wondered why some women dump their children and only return to check on them when the grow up.