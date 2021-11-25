Galaxy FM presenter Detacha Sakalaman says Buchaman takes pole position among local artistes who speak fake Patois.

Detacha noted that ever since he started hearing Buchaman speak Jamaican Patois, he has never heard him speak any statement correctly.

He further explained that Buchaman and his crew only fake themselves because that their lauguage does not cordinate with the original Patois.

He then revealed that there are several individuals out there who speak correct Patois that the public does not know of.

On his list of those who speak correct Patois is Vampino and Beenie Gunter who he claimed only speaks the urban Patois.