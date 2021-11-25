Despite being granted bail following charges of inciting violence and sectarianism, blogger Tusubira Ibrahim a.k.a Isma Olaxess spent Wednesday night at Kitalya prison.

Isma Olaxess was granted a one million (Shs1m) cash bail but spent the night behind bars because by the time his colleagues went to bank the cash, the banks were out of business.

Isma had to be taken back to the coolers but is expected to be released today after the bail cash has been banked.

Isma Olaxess was arrested and dragged to court after a video – in which he incites the general public to commit terrorism following two bomb blasts last week – made rounds online

According to the charge sheet, Isma’s utterances were found likely to promote hostility and ill feelings among the public and groups of persons on account of religion.