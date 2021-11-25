Ugandan singer Tracy Kirabo, popularly known as Pia Pounds, finally graduated with a Bachelors in Business Administration on 25th November, 2021.

Pia Pounds who has been undertaking the BBA course at the International University Of East Africa in Kansanga for a couple of years.

Pia had to wait a little longer for her graduation to happen due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which ruined most of her plans.

She is now a graduate and she is head over heels about her new achievement. She shared photos of her in a graduation gown to confirm the news.

In February, during an interview, Pia Pounds revealed how she is looking forward to becoming an expert in Entertainment Law after her graduation.

That is likely to be her next journey but first, take a look at the photos of her graduation below:

Congratulations Pia!