Former NTV Uganda presenter Robin Kisti has settled with STV Uganda where she will be presenting the “100 Degrees” show.

The month of November came with more blessings than curses for Robin Kisti if we are to go by the latest developments.

After walking in and out of several Kampala TV stations asking for a job, Robinah Nambooze a.k.a Robin Kisti has finally landed one.

Through Snapchat, Kisti revealed how she will be joining SK Mbuga’s television station earlier today for the weekly show dubbed “100 Degrees”.

The lifestyle, music, and gossip show co-hosted by Mosh Mulla, Grimez Ug, and DJ Lenox runs every Monday to Friday from 4:00pm.

Kisti was unveiled as the new addition to the show today (25th November, 2021) very much to the excitement of her fans and followers.

Kisti has in the recent past vowed to show what she is capable to prove of her critics wrong especially after she was snubbed by NBS TV.

The Naguru-based station hired Kisti’s nemesis Sheilah Gashumba after taking the former Login Xtra presenter through auditions.

She will be out to make a statement and we shall be watching closely. Congratulations Kisti!