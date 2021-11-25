The University of London has awarded an honorary degree to British Ugandan spoken-word artist George Mpanga (George the Poet).

The poet and podcast host’s degree was conferred upon him by the University’s Chancellor, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, at the University of London’s Foundation Day.

The evening ceremony, which took place in Bloomsbury’s Senate House, marked the 185th anniversary of the creation of the University of London by Royal Charter on 28 November 1836.

According to the University of London, Mpanga has made “substantial” contributions to public life and the University in very different ways.

George the Poet

Talking up his award, the 30-year old said; “Such an honour to be among these legends. This is mind-blowing.”

In another tweet, Mpanga also thanked his family and other individuals for the support they rendered him in the accomplishment.

“Dr George Mpanga. Thank you @UoLondon for awarding me Doctor of Literature,” he wrote.

“Thank you to @bungatuffie for summarising my work so poetically, thanks to @benbrick for helping me reach the people, and thank you to my family and friends for all your support.”

Dr George Mpanga Thank you @UoLondon for awarding me Doctor of Literature Thank you to @bungatuffie for summarising my work so poetically, thanks to @benbrick for helping me reach the people, and thank you to my family and friends for all your support pic.twitter.com/oxOYh48ytG — George The Poet (@GeorgeThePoet) November 24, 2021

Who is George Mpanga (George the Poet)?

‘George the Poet’ is a London-born spoken word performer of Ugandan heritage.

His innovative brand of musical poetry has won him critical acclaim both as a recording artist and social commentator and seen his work broadcast to billions of people worldwide.

In the summer of 2018, he opened the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his poem ‘The Beauty of Union’, and in 2019, his audio offering ‘Have You Heard George’s Podcast?’ won a prestigious Peabody Award and 5 Gold British Podcast Awards, including the highly coveted Podcast of the Year.

The podcast was described by BBC Radio4 as “a story that could change the world”. George has just launched chapter 3 of the podcast and is now embarking on a PhD.