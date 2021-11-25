Zari Hassan cannot wrap her mind around how a video of her wardrobe malfunction that happened months ago is currently trending online.

In a video that is trending on social media, Zari Hassan dressed in a white dress flashes her black underwear while dancing with friends.

The video that was recorded during the SA-based Ugandan socialite’s birthday in September was leaked online by an unknown person.

It has since gone viral with a few local bloggers criticising Zari for “dressing indecently” to an extent of flashing her undergarments.

Other netizens questioned how she would wear black underwear in a white dress. To that, Zari says she couldn’t have worn any other color of underwear in a white dress.

Zari questions why the video is making rounds now. She also says that the bloggers spreading it are “idle and jobless”.

Watch the video below: