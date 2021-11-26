Having successfully graduated with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration, Pia Pounds now wants to pursue a Masters degree.

On Thursday, singer Pia Pounds, real name Tracy Kirabo, marked a significant milestone in her life as she graduated with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from International University Of East Africa (IUEA).

What Next?

During an interview in February, Pia Pounds revealed how she is looking forward to becoming an expert in Entertainment Law after her graduation.

Read Also: Pia Pounds Finally Graduates

Those plans however might have to wait as she is already gearing up for a Masters in Business Administration at the same campus where she has been for the past couple of years.

The Tupaate hitmaker revealed her next plans during an interview.

Pia is already a music star and has hustled her way to the top. Her desire to achieve more in terms of education distinguishes her from several other local stars.

Way to go? We believe so. The industry needs more of her kind.