Reports reaching our gossip desk reveal that former Revival band singer Hassan Ndugga is reportedly languishing in South African prisons.

Based on the reports, Hassan Ndugga is said to have been arrested for not having proper documentation that permits him to stay in South Africa.

The news about Ndugga’s arrest was spread by someone who is based in S.A who called fellow friends to come to the rescue of the Ugandan singer.

It should be remembered that Hassan Ndugga relocated to South Africa over accumulated debts worth Shs50m.

The said debt is believed to have accumulated from the 2020 lockdown period when Ndugga agreed with a money lender to lend him money and the payment would be footed through concerts when the lockdown is lifted.

We shall keep you posted as more details come through.