Singer Maureen Kabasiita has accused her ex-lover Captain John Kassami of domestic violence and a child custody scandal.

While speaking to NBS TV UnCut show, the “Akasengejja” singer opened up about her family troubles reasoning that she decided to come to the media because Capt. Kassami has mistreated her for a long while.

The two fell in love about 10 years ago while Kabasiita was still a musician under Kassami’s Waterfronts Band in Entebbe.

The pair sired a baby girl who is eight-years-old now in their on and off relationship.

Kabasiita narrated that she decided to end the relationship with Kassami over issues of “back pass” which are not allowed in the laws of Ugandan marriage.

She also stated that Kassami had also started setting tough condition for their relationship and would invite other girls to their home to entertain him.

Kabasiita decided to call it off after a recent fight that happened on 19th November, 2021 when Capt. Kassami beat her up for requesting to go with her daughter. She alleges that he then also beat the child.

After the fight, Kabasiita filed a case at Entebbe police station. Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed receiving the complaints.

Mr. Owoyesigyire also noted that the case will be taken to court today.