Miss Uganda Elizabeth Bagaya is on the brink of missing out on representing Uganda at the 2021 Miss World beauty pageant as she lacks a visa to travel to Puerto Rico.

Miss Elizabeth Bagaya found herself in the mix of events following the delayed preparations by the Miss Uganda team to secure her a USA travel visa in time.

Ms. Brenda Nanyonjo, the Miss World Uganda CEO explained that they applied for the visa sometime back but the appointment they got from the American embassy scheduled them for a date in 2022.

Ms. Nanyonjo further explained that it turned out that way because of the backlog at the embassy which dates from 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the halting of flights across the world.

In efforts to to change the date given to them, they decided to do a campaign across all their social media pages calling for help from the concerned parties. They request for a closer date before the end of this month.

Ms. Nanyonjo is positive that the date will be changed and Miss Bagaya will travel and represent Uganda at this year’s Miss World pageant since the world expects to see what Uganda presents following Quiin Abenakyo’s impressive performance in 2019.

Miss Bagaya attained the Miss Uganda crown in a boardroom meeting since she was the first runner-up in the 2019/20 beauty pageant.

When Covid-19 struck before holding the 2020/21 beauty pageant, she was given the opportunity to carry on with the duties of the office of Miss Uganda effectively since Miss. Oliver Nakakande is busy pursuing her studies, making it hard for her to juggle both duties.