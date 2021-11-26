Singer Nina Kakunda, better known as Nina Roz, has opened up about her education status saying that she dropped out of school because of unavoidable life challenges.

The Black Market Records singer disclosed that even though she didn’t grow up with her biological parents, she was privileged to study up to the university level.

She disclosed that she dropped out of campus while in her second year at the International University Of East Africa (IUEA) where she was pursuing a course of Bachelor in Business Administration.

Speaking to Bukedde TV, she explained that she wishes to return to school but she is waiting on God’s perfect timing so that she can return and finish her studies.

Nina Roz added that when she dropped out of university, she joined the music industry and started doing music seriously.

She thanked manager Jeff Kiwa for giving her a hand and the opportunity to believe in herself that she could actually do music and become a star.

On Thursday, Nina’s friend and fellow artiste Pia Pounds graduated with a Bachelors in Business Administration from the same high learning institution. She would love that too.