Musician Ykee Benda, real name Wycliffe Tugume, has announced that he is soon commencing with his wedding meetings.

The Mpaka Records boss dropped the hint of holding his wedding meetings during an interview on Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show where he was hosted as he premiered his latest song dubbed “Kisenge” featuring Dre Cali.

Ykee Benda let loose about his marital plans following accusations from Kasuku who had stressed the he was dumped by his baby mama.

In response, the “Farmer” fame singer hurriedly stressed that he is planning to getunderway with his wedding meetings to make his relationship official.

Immediately after opening up on his plans of holding a holy matrimonial marriage, he was asked by Eddie Sendi not to hold meetings reasoning that he has made enough money to support himself for the occasion.

Eddie Ssendi backed his point saying that the negative thing with people contributing for someone money for their wedding, they start finger pointing at them by saying they financed that someone’s wedding.